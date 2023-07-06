Three people have been charged with concealing of a human corpse after the discovery of a semi-decomposed body of a woman inside a plastic bin in the Bronx.

3 people charged after woman's decomposed body was found in plastic bin in the Bronx

WAKEFIELD, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have charged three people in connection to the horrifying discovery of a semi-decomposed body found inside a bin last month.

On Wednesday, officers arrested and charged Gilree Scott, 67, Dorine Plowden, 62, and Maxine Rodriguez, 59, with concealment of a human corpse.

Officers found the body of 31-year-old Lauri Duffy inside a plastic bin on Edison Avenue in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

The discovery was made along a tree-lined path.

Her cause of death has not yet been released by the Medical Examiner.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.