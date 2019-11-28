3 hurt in fiery, multi-vehicle crash in Windsor Terrace section of Brooklyn

WINDSOR TERRACE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people were hospitalized after a fiery, multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday in Windsor Terrace.

Video from the scene showed police and fire department activity along the Prospect Expressway.

One of the vehicles burst into flames after crashing.

The extent of the victims' injuries was not immediately clear.

The crash shut down the eastbound lanes of the expressway as police investigated.

