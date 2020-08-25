3 injured when car crashes into Manhattan outdoor dining area

Chaos last night on the Upper East Side after an Escalade slams into an outdoor dining set up, one of those patios extended into the street. Three people have minor injuries. Thankfully it wasn’t worse. #abc7NY https://t.co/FbgccfVbkV pic.twitter.com/oPNlMOzDyV — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) August 25, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6387083" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three people were injured after a car crashed into an outdoor dining area on the Upper East Side.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6329616" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jarring surveillance video shows an out-of-control vehicle plowing into an outdoor dining area outside L'wren in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were treated for minor injuries after a car crashed into an outdoor dining area on the Upper East Side.It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday outside Delizia Restaurant on the southeast corner of 92nd Street and 2nd Avenue.A Cadillac Escalade was involved in a crash with an Audi sedan.Police say one of the cars wound up plowing into the wooden outdoor dining setup, decimating the wooden barrier.The canopy was left mangled, and at least two diners were treated for minor injuries at the scene.The driver of the Audi was hospitalized with minor injuries as well.The Escalade driver stayed at the scene. Police continue to investigate.It is not the first time an outdoor dining setup in the city has become involved in a traffic mishap.In Brooklyn, jarring surveillance video showed an out-of-control vehicle plowing into an outdoor dining area on July 21.Security footage showed a pickup truck crashing into L'Wren's curbside dining area around dusk.----------