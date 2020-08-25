3 injured when car crashes into Manhattan outdoor dining area

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday outside Delizia Restaurant on the southeast corner of 92nd Street and 2nd Avenue.
Chaos last night on the Upper East Side after an Escalade slams into an outdoor dining set up, one of those patios extended into the street. Three people have minor injuries. Thankfully it wasn’t worse. #abc7NY https://t.co/FbgccfVbkV pic.twitter.com/oPNlMOzDyV— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) August 25, 2020
A Cadillac Escalade was involved in a crash with an Audi sedan.
Police say one of the cars wound up plowing into the wooden outdoor dining setup, decimating the wooden barrier.
The canopy was left mangled, and at least two diners were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
The driver of the Audi was hospitalized with minor injuries as well.
The Escalade driver stayed at the scene. Police continue to investigate.
RELATED | Is dining outside really safe during coronavirus pandemic? Experts weigh in
It is not the first time an outdoor dining setup in the city has become involved in a traffic mishap.
In Brooklyn, jarring surveillance video showed an out-of-control vehicle plowing into an outdoor dining area on July 21.
Security footage showed a pickup truck crashing into L'Wren's curbside dining area around dusk.
ALSO READ | Van slams into Upper East Side cafe in yet another outdoor dining crash
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip