reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: Van slams into Upper East Side cafe in yet another outdoor dining crash

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There have been several cases where drivers have crashed through makeshift seating areas since the return of outdoor dining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest incident happened Saturday when a van slammed into a cafe on the Upper East Side.

It occurred at around lunch time on 1st Avenue near 74th Street.

Police say no one was hurt.

In Brooklyn, jarring surveillance video shows an out-of-control vehicle plowing into an outdoor dining area on July 21.
EMBED More News Videos

Jarring surveillance video shows an out-of-control vehicle plowing into an outdoor dining area outside L'wren in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.


Security footage shows a pickup truck crashing into L'Wren's curbside dining area around dusk on Tuesday.
RELATED | Is dining outside really safe during coronavirus pandemic? Experts weigh in

The car slammed into several tables where patrons were eating.

Three people were hurt, but fortunately their injuries were not serious.

On July 5, a car that slammed into a Queens restaurant injured eight people.

RELATED | Outdoor dining gets creative aboard aircraft carrier, in greenhouses, and on rooftops

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunset parkbrooklynnew york citycar crashcoronavirus new york cityreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirusrestaurantcar on sidewalkcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID Updates: New low for NY hospitals, 16 states break records
New Yorkers finding ways to stay cool during heat advisory
COVID Updates: NY ICU patients hit low; Florida cases surpass NY
AI cameras may help businesses, schools maintain social distancing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Rep. John Lewis will cross Selma bridge for final time
COVID Updates: New low for NY hospitals, 16 states break records
New Yorkers finding ways to stay cool during heat advisory
2 fatally shot in same NYC neighborhood just hours apart
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
Mother of man fatally shot at Austin protest speaks out
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
Show More
'Live!' family reacts to Regis Philbin's death
Regis Philbin's farewell to 'Live!" in 2011 | WATCH
AccuWeather: Another possible heat wave
Tips, resources: How to deal with extreme heat
Texas braces for rain, flooding after Hanna downgraded to Tropical Storm
More TOP STORIES News