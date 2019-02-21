MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) --Three children are among five people hurt after a fire burned through a Bronx apartment early Thursday.
Video from Citizen App showed flames shooting out of the window of a second-floor apartment on Morris Park Avenue in Morris Park.
The fire broke out just after 1 a.m.
Two adults and three children are now being treated for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
