30 Philadelphia police officers injured as tensions erupt in West Philly following fatal police-involved shooting

Police said in total 30 officers have been injured in events related to the unrest in the city following the shooting of Walter Wallace.
Authorities said officers confronted Wallace, who was reportedly armed with a knife Monday afternoon. Police said Wallace was shot multiple times by two officers after he didn't adhere to calls to drop the weapon. He was later pronounced dead.
Officials said most of the injuries to officers that occurred overnight are reported to be the result of being struck by projectiles, such as bricks and rocks.
One officer, however, a 56-year-old Philadelphia Police Sergeant, was struck by a pickup truck in the area of 52nd and Walnut streets around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said she sustained a broken leg and various other injuries. She has been admitted to the hospital in stable condition.
The 29 other officers have reportedly been treated and released from area hospitals.
Looting was captured on on video Tuesday morning. Chopper 6 was overhead as people could be seen running from a Foot Locker store.
The shooting of Wallace happened around 3:50 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a domestic call along the 6100 block of Locust Street.
Wallace was allegedly brandishing a knife and officers repeating "Put the knife down, put the knife down," can be heard in video recorded at the scene.
The names of the officers who fired the shots have not been disclosed. Police said both officers were wearing body cameras and were taken off street duty pending the investigation.
Hours after the shooting, a group broke windows and vandalized vehicles along 52nd and Pine streets in West Philadelphia .
The group is also believed to be responsible for broken windows at a number of buildings in University City, including a police station and a Starbucks.
In West Philadelphia, dumpsters were set on fire as police struggled to contain the crowds late Monday night. More than a dozen officers, many with batons in hand, formed a line as they ran down 52nd Street chasing protesters away from the main thoroughfare.
As of Tuesday morning, police said 33 people have been arrested in connection to the overnight unrest:
- 10 people in connection with an incident at 55th & Pine streets
- 2 women arrested for looting at the S. 52nd Street Snipe Sneaker Store
- 4 men arrested for looting at the S. 52nd Street American Kids Store
- 4 men arrested for looting at the 7700 City Ave. Snipe Sneaker Store
- 1 man arrested for looting a Baltimore Ave. Rite Aid
- 3 men in connection with an ATM that was damaged and a Rite Aid that was looted
- 5 juveniles arrested for an incident at a Foot Locker near 52nd and Chestnut streets
- 3 men arrested in connection to an incident at a Rite Aid on Market Street
- 1 man arrested for looting the Jessabelle Restaurant on S. 45th Street
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the shooting video raises questions, but she assured the community that a full investigation is underway.
"I have directed the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit to begin its investigation. I recognize that the video of the incident raises many questions. Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation. While at the scene this evening, I heard and felt the anger of the community. Everyone involved will forever be impacted. I will be leaning on what the investigation gleans to answer the many unanswered questions that exist. I also plan to join the Mayor in meeting with members of the community and members of Mr. Wallace's family to hear their concerns as soon as it can be scheduled."