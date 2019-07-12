4-alarm fire burns through Soundview, Bronx apartment building

The fire started around 6 a.m. inside the building on Watson Avenue in the Soundview section.
Video showed the flames shooting through the roof.
No injuries have been reported.
#FDNY is operating on scene of 4-alarm fire at 1466 Watson Ave #Bronx. Members are currently evaluating three civilians with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/PO9UewzXPV— FDNY (@FDNY) July 12, 2019
