4-alarm fire burns through Soundview, Bronx apartment building

By Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire is burning in an apartment building in the Bronx.

The fire started around 6 a.m. inside the building on Watson Avenue in the Soundview section.

Video showed the flames shooting through the roof.

No injuries have been reported.



Related topics:
soundviewbronxnew york citybuilding firefdnyfireapartment fire
