CINCINNATI --Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting. Two other victims had gunshot wounds.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was "actively shooting innocent victims" and that it was a "horrific" scene.
Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building.
Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank's lobby. He said 3-4 officers engaged with the suspect. It's unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.
The officers responded within seconds, Cranley said. None of them were injured, Isaac said.
@CincyPD UPDATE: active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. Call received at 9:10am. Five victims injured, three dead. Suspect is dead. Three or four officers responded and engaged the shooter. pic.twitter.com/AlRP6wTANw— Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018
One of the victims died at the scene.
UC Health wrote on Twitter that the medical center had received four gunshot wound victims. Two of those victims are among the deceased, one is in critical condition and one is in serious condition.
ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Again, our physicians and staff are focused on caring for the patients and their families. We prepare for situations like these and hope they never happen. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and all involved.— UC Health (@uc_health) September 6, 2018