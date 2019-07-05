4 shot in East New York after 4th of July fireworks; Man in custody

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after four people were shot in Brooklyn shortly after the Fourth of July fireworks.

The gunfire erupted just after midnight Friday on Elton Street near Belmont Avenue in East New York.

Police have taken one person into custody for questioning.

Three men and a woman, all in their 20s and 30s, were struck. Two 30-year-old men and a 25-year-old woman were shot in the torso, and a 28-year-old man was shot in the neck.

Three of the victims were taken to Brookdale University Hospital, and another Jamaica Medical Center, all in stable condition.

Detectives are looking into the motive for the shooting.

Debris from leftover illegal fireworks were scattered throughout the crime scene hours after the shooting. Police said a party was taking place before it happened.

