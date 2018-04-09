CHILD DEATH

4-year-old Pennsylvania boy beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say a 4-year-old boy was beaten to death for spilling his cereal. (KTRK)

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania --
A mother and her boyfriend are now charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of a 4-year-old boy in Pennsylvania.

The murder charges against 19-year-old Lisa Smith and 26-year-old Keiff King were filed after an autopsy on 4-year-old Tahjir Smith was completed, according to the district attorney's office.

The child died after he was allegedly beaten by the suspects for spilling his breakfast cereal.

"The forensic pathologist's determination that Tahjir's death was homicide shows what detectives found in our investigation," District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "That this was a violent, sustained beating of a 4-year-old that caused his death."

According to Smith's confession, she and King were disciplining the boy for spilling his cereal and made him get into a push-up position. She said they then "laid the boy on the bed with his pants and underwear removed, grabbed a blue Levi's sandal and repeatedly struck him."

She said King "punched Tahjir in the back of the head," before putting him in a scalding shower and burning him.

According to court documents, Tahjir became unresponsive in the home and went in and out of consciousness. Police said that's when his mother called police and then began to walk down the street with the child.

Officials said around 6:10 p.m. they responded to a report of a respiratory emergency. According to an affidavit, Smith, who was six months pregnant at the time, was found wandering around outside her house with the 4-year-old lying nearby.

Paramedics arrived to find the boy limp and unresponsive. The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The initial autopsy revealed that in addition to fresh injuries on the boy's body, "Injuries inflicted from a sustained event," and old rib fractures were also discovered, the D.A. said.

Both are being held without bail.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
child deathhomicide investigationu.s. & worldchild abusePennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD DEATH
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
Chilling text part of case against dad of baby found in river
Father of baby found dead in East River brought back to NYC
Bystanders watch as mother throws young daughter off bridge
More child death
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News