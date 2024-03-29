9-year-old child found dead in burning car after domestic dispute in Sayreville

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The death of a 9-year-old boy is under investigation after he was found dead in a car in Sayreville.

Police responded to a call for a domestic dispute at 10:45 p.m. where a woman told officers that Manuel Rivera, 43, left the house with their 9-year-old son.

Authorities also received a call for a fire near Sayreville War Memorial High School. When they got to the scene at Washington Road, they found Rivera alive but with burns to his body and a self-inflicted wound.

He was next to a vehicle that was doused with gasoline and on fire with the deceased child inside.

Rivera was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for injuries and is charged with aggravated arson. Additional charges are pending the autopsy report from the Middlesex County Medical Examiner.

The child was a student at the Wilson school where counselors and therapists will be on hand Monday to offer counseling or emotional support.

Rivera is believed to be an employee at Sayreville Public Schools.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Michael Pirigyi of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3289.

