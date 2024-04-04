Grand jury report on Suffolk CPS handing of 8-year-old Thomas Valva death to be released

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A grand jury report on how Suffolk County Child Protective Services handled the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva will be released on Thursday.

The boy froze to death after being forced to sleep in a garage during a cold January night in 2020.

Valva's father, Michael, a former NYPD officer, and his then-fiancee, Angela Pollina, were both convicted of depraved indifference murder.

"How did all of us as a community allow this to happen," said an emotional Judge William Condon in the Riverhead courtroom during Michael Valva's sentencing in December 2022.

Caseworkers had received dozens of allegations of abuse of Thomas and his brother.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney is expected to share the findings and recommendations to improve CPS.

The CPS Transformation Act was launched in Thomas' honor back in December 2023.

The act created a task force that led to raising the pay and hiring 46 new case workers.

