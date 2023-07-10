4-year-old dies after fall from window in Brooklyn: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A four-year-old boy died after falling out of a window in Brooklyn on Monday.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. at 3301 Farragut Road in the East Flatbush section.

According to police, the child was found with injuries indicative of a fall from an elevated position.

The victim taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.

