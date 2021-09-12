4-year-old found unconscious outside of Gowanus Houses in Brooklyn dies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11007048" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Inside Rikers Island, there's an increase in violence, and it's not just attacks amongst inmates. Assaults against corrections officers are up by 23%.

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 4-year-old boy died after his mother flagged down police officers outside of a NYCHA development in Brooklyn Sunday morning.Police said officers were patrolling in Gowanus around 5:35 a.m. when the woman hailed them near the Gowanus Houses.According to police, she was holding her 4-year-old son who was unconscious and unresponsive.The officers contacted emergency medical services and attempted to perform CPR.EMS brought the child to Brooklyn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.An investigation is underway.----------