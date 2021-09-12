4-year-old found unconscious outside of Gowanus Houses in Brooklyn dies

Police said officers were patrolling in Gowanus around 5:35 a.m. when the woman hailed them near the Gowanus Houses.
According to police, she was holding her 4-year-old son who was unconscious and unresponsive.
RELATED | Rikers Island officers 'scared to go back to work' amid spike in violence
The officers contacted emergency medical services and attempted to perform CPR.
EMS brought the child to Brooklyn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation is underway.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip