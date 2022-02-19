4-year-old punched in head in Times Square, good Samaritans stop suspect from getting away

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly punched a 4-year-old child in the head in a seemingly random attack in Manhattan Thursday.

Police said Babacar Mbaye approached a 43-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son around 3:20 p.m. at the corner of 7th Avenue and West 46 Street.

According to police, Mbaye swung a closed fist at the boy, striking him in the head.

As he attempted to get away, Mbaye was detained by two good Samaritans.

The child sustained pain and bruising to his head, but his mother refused medical treatment.

While police officers were taking Mbaye into custody, police said he resisted arrest and kicked an officer in the leg.

He's now facing several charges including assault and resisting arrest.

Related topics:
times squaremanhattannew york cityarrestassaultchild injured
