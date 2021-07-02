Elite eaters weigh in for 2021 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6295636" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joey Chestnut is set to defend his crown as Nathan's Famous holds its 2020 Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island on July 4, but without a crowd!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10851239" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes discussed plans for security on July 4, especially regarding the city's fireworks.

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Some of the world's elite eaters gathered today for the official weigh-in ceremony for the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating-Contest.All eyes are on this year's defending men's champion Joey Chestnut, who is seeking his 14th victory and holds the world record of 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.Michele Lesco is the odds-on favorite for women's champion.The weigh-ins took place at the Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens and featured the tradition stare-offs between the top contenders.The historic Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest is a holiday tradition that dates back 100 years, according to Major League Eating archives.No capacity restrictions will be in place for Sunday's big event, Major League Eating revealed Friday.The yearly event was moved from its normal location at the intersection of Surf and Stillwell avenues on the Coney Island boardwalk to nearby Maimonides Park (formerly MCU Park,) citing the existing pandemic restrictions in place at the time of its planning.But Major League Eating, which stages the event, said there will be no restrictions for the crowd, and a few tickets are still available.They are expecting a "capacity crowd" Sunday.The women's championship will take place at 11:30 a.m., followed by the men's championship at 12:30 p.m.----------