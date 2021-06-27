Society

Where to find July 4th fireworks in the New York area and what got canceled

Where to see fireworks displays in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey for the Fourth of July!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With COVID-19 restrictions easing, many communities are planning Independence Day celebrations with fireworks.

Below is a list of planned fireworks displays in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

Some communities have canceled or not listed any fireworks this year. Those locations are noted with 3 dots ***.

If your community is hosting fireworks but is not on this list, please fill out the form at the bottom to let us know.

NEW YORK CITY


(Listed by borough)

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks are back after a modified edition last summer. The fireworks show returns on July 4th at 9:25 p.m. over the East River. This year's show will launch more than 65,000 shells and effects.

They will be visible from Brooklyn Bridge Park this year. For more information about viewing the fireworks from Brooklyn Bridge Park, please visit the Brooklyn Bridge Park Fourth of July Fireworks page.

Brooklyn

Fort Hamilton Army Base Independence Day Celebration

Date: July 2

Location: Fort Hamilton Army

Time: 4:00-9:30 p.m.

Coney Island

Dates: July 4th

Location: Coney Island Beach

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Bronx

***

Queens

***

Staten Island

Dates: July 4th

Location: Empire Outlets

Time: 9:30 p.m.

CONNECTICUT



(listed by county)

Fairfield County

Date: July 3

Location: Jennings and Pennfield Beach

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Bridgeport

***

Darien

***

Fairfield

Date: July 3 (Rain Date: July 5)

Location: Jennings Beach

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Greenwich

Date: July 3 and 5

Location: Greenwich Point and Binney Park

Time: 9:10 p.m.

New Canaan

Date: July 3

Location: Waveny Park (restricted to residents)

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Norwalk

***

Stamford

Date: July 2

Location: Cummings Park

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Stratford

Date: July 1 (Rain Date: July 2)

Location: Short Beach Park

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Westport

***

Hartford County

Bristol

Date: July 3

Location: Lake Compounce Family Theme Park

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Greater Hartford

Hartford Yard Goats

Date: July 3 and 4

Location: Dunkin Donuts Park

Time: End of Game

New Britain

Date: July 3

Location: New Britain Stadium

Time: End of game

New Britain

Date: July 4 (Rain Date: July 5)

Location: Willow Brook Park

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Windsor

***
Litchfield County

Lakeville

Date: July 3 (Rain Date: July 4)

Location: Lime Rock-Lime Rock Park

Time: 9:15 p.m.

New Milford

Date: July 3

Location: Town Green

Time: 6:00 p.m. - dark

Torrington

***

New Haven County

Madison

Date: July 2 (Rain Date: July 5)

Location: Waterfront area of West Wharf Beach

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Middlebury

Date: July 3

Location: Quassy Amusement Park

Time: 10:15 p.m.

New Haven

Date: July 4

Location: Wilbur Cross High School

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Orange

***

Waterbury

Date: July 4

Location: Brass Mill Center

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Here are more times and dates for Connecticut fireworks displays.

NEW YORK STATE



Hudson Valley

Brewster

***

Clarkstown

Date: July 1 (Rain date July 2)

Location: Nanuet High School

Time: Dusk

Cornwall

***

Greenwood Lake

Date: July 4

Location: Thomas P. Morahan Lakefront Park

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Haverstraw

Date: July 2 (Rain date July 3)

Location: Bowline Point Park

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Note: Must be vaccinated to attend

Highland Falls

Date: July 4th

Location: Roe Park

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Katonah

***

Kingston

***

Kent

Date: June 26 (rain date July 10)

Location: Lake Carmel

Time: Sunset

Mamaroneck

Date: July 4

Location: Harbor Island Park

Time: Sunset (9:15-9:30 p.m.)

Montgomery

Date: July 17

Location: Thomas Bull Memorial Park

Time: Dusk

New Rochelle

Rescheduled for Labor Day weekend

Newburgh

***

Nyack

Date: July 4

Location: Nyack Memorial Park

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Ossining

Date: July 3

Location: Louis Engel Waterfront Park

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Peekskill

***

Pomona

Date: July 3 and 4

Location: Palisades Union Park

Time: After the Boulders' games

Port Chester

Date: July 4 (July 5)

Location: Port Chester High School

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Poughkeepsie

***

Rye

Date: July 1, 3, and 5

Location: Rye Playland

Time: Dusk

Scarsdale

***

Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown

Date: July 4

Location: Any Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown parks

Time: Dusk

Tuckahoe

***

Valhalla

Date: July 3

Location: in front of the Kensico Dam

Time: 9:15 p.m.

West Point

***

Wappinger Falls

Movie and fireworks

Date: July 3

Location: Duchess Stadium

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Note: Tickets and information here.

White Plains

***
Yonkers

Date: July 4

Location: Along the waterfront

Time: Starting between 9:00-9:15 p.m.

LONG ISLAND



Nassau County

East Meadow

***

East Hills

***

Glen Gove

Date: July 4

Location: Morgan Memorial Park

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Hempstead

***

Jones Beach

Date: July 4

Location: Jones Beach State Park

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Massapequa Park

***

Oyster Bay

Date: August 3

Location: TOBAY Beach, Massapequa

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Rockville Centre

***

Valley Stream

***

Suffolk County

Asharoken Beach

Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 5)

Location: Long Island Sound

Time: 9:1520 p.m.

Rain Date: July 5th

Bald Hill/Farmingdale

***

Central Islip

Date: July 3 and 4

Location: Bethpage Ballpark

Time: After the Ducks' game

East Hampton

Date: July 17

Location: Three Mile Harbor

Time: 9:30 p.m.

East Northport

***

Greenport

***

Montauk

***

North Sea

***

Oakdale

***

Orient

Date: July 3

Location: Orient Harbor

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Port Jefferson

Date: July 4

Location: West Beach

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Riverhead

Date: July 1

Location: Peconic Riverfront

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Riverhead

Date: July 3

Location: Riverhead Raceway

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Sag Harbor

***

Shelter Island

***

Southampton

Date:July 2

Location: Shinnecock Bay

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Westhampton Beach

Date: July 4th

Location: Westhampton Country Club

Time: Dusk

NEW JERSEY



Bergen County

Allendale

Date: July 4

Location: Crestwood Lake

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Bergenfield

Date: July 1

Location: Veterans Memorial Park

Time: 9:15 p.m.

East Rutherford

Date: July 3rd and 4th

Location: State Fair at the Meadowlands

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Edgewater

Date: July 1 (Rain date: July 2)

Location: Veteran's Field

Time: 9:20 p.m.

Englewood

Date: June 30

Location: Dwight Morrow High School

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Fair Lawn

Date: July 1 (Rain date: July 6)

Location: Memorial Park

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Garfield

Date: July 1 (Rain date: July 2)

Location: Century Field

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Hackensack

***

Lyndhurst

Date: July 2

Location: Little League Fields - Riverside Avenue

Time: Dusk

Oradell

***
Paramus

Date: July 4

Location: Westfield Garden State Plaza

Time: Dusk

Ridgewood

Date: July 5

Location: Veteran's Field

Time: 9:00 am Flag raising ceremony at Wilsey Square; Parade at 10:00 am

(No fireworks this year)

Rutherford

Date: June 26

Location: Memorial Field

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Tenafly

***

Saddle Brook

***

Essex County

Belleville Township

***

Bloomfield Township

***

Cedar Grove

Date: July 1

Location: Panther Park Field

Time: Gates open 7:00 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

East Orange

Date: July 3

Location: Paul Robeson Stadium

Time: Celebration begins at 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield

Date: June 30

Location: Fairfield Recreation Complex

Time: Dusk

Livingston

***

Maplewood

Date: July 4

Location: Memorial Park

Time: 9:25 p.m.

Millburn- Short Hills

Date: July 4

Location: Millburn High School Football Field

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Montclair

***

Nutley

***

Verona

Date: June 30 (Rain date: July 1)

Location: Verona Community Center Complex

Time: Dusk

West Caldwell

Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 5)

Location: James Caldwell High School Baseball Field

Time: Dusk

West Orange

Date: July 4

Location: West Orange High School Baseball/Soccer Field

Time: Dusk

Hudson County

Bayonne

Date: July 4

Location: DiDomenico Park

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Jersey City

Date: July 4

Location: Jersey City Waterfront

Time: Dusk

Kearny

Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 5)

Location: Veterans Field

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Hunterdon County

Califon

***

Flemington

***

Lambertville

***

Mercer County

Hamilton

Date: July 2 (Rain date: July 3)

Location: Veterans Park

Time: Concert starts at 6:00 p.m. with fireworks to follow.

Lawrence

Date: July 1

Location: Rider University

Time: 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Middlesex County

Carteret

Date: July 3rd

Location: Waterfront Park

Time: Celebration begins at 4:00 p.m.

Cranbury

Date: July 5

Location: Village Park

Time: Dusk

East Brunswick

Date: July 4th

Location: Dideriksen Park, Heavenly Farms Park and Middlesex County Fairgrounds

Time: Dusk

Edison

Date: July 4

Location: Papaianni Park

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Highland Park

Date: July 1 (Rate date: July 5)

Location: Donaldson Park

Time: 9:20 p.m.

Milltown

Date: July 3

Location: Bradford Park

Time: 9:30 p.m.

New Brunswick

Date: July 1 (Rain date: July 5)

Location: Raritan River at Boyd Park

Time: 9:20 p.m.

North Brunswick

Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 11)

Location: Elmer B. Boyd Park

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Perth Amboy

***

Piscataway

***

Sayreville

***

South Amboy

***

South Brunswick

***

Woodbridge Township

Date: July 2 (rain date: July 5)

Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Monmouth County

Aberdeen Township

Date: July 2

Location: Veterans Memorial Park

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Asbury Park

***

Atlantic Highlands

Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 5)

Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor

Time: 9:45 pm

Bradley Beach

Date: July 3 (Rain date: July 10)

Location: Beachfront

Time: Dusk

Freehold

Date: July 10

Location: Michael J. Tighe Park

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Hazlet Township

Date: July 3 (Rain date July 5)

Location: Veterans Memorial Park

Time: Dusk

Keansburg

Date: June 26

Location: Keansburg Amusement Park

Time: Dusk

Long Branch

Date: July 4

Location: Long Branch Boardwalk

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Manasquan

Date: July 2 (Rain date July 3)

Location: Little League area

Time: Dusk

Matawan

Date: July 2 (Rain date: July 9)

Location: Lake Lefferts Park

Time: Dusk

Ocean Township

***

Union Beach

Date: July 3 (Rain date: July 5)

Location: Beachfront

Time: Dusk

Morris County

Chatham Borough

***

Denville

***

Dover

Date: July 3 (Rain date July 5)

Location: North Dover School

Time: 6:30 p.m.

East Hanover

Date: July 4

Location: Lurker Park

Time: Celebration begins at 8:00 p.m.

Florham Park

***

Jefferson Township

Date: July 10

Location: Jefferson Township High School

Time: Celebration beings at 5:00 p.m.

Lake Hopatcong

Date: July 4

Location: Lake Hopatcong

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Mountain Lakes

Date: July 2 (Rain date: July 3)

Location: over Mountain Lake

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Parsippany- Troy Hills

Date: July 4

Location: Parsippany Hills High School

Time: Dusk

Pequannock

Date: June 25 (Rain date: JUne 26)

Location: Pequannock Township High School

Time: 9:00 pm

Randolph Township

Date: July 2 (Rain date: July 3)

Location: County College of Morris

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Ocean County

Barnegat Township

Date: July 2 (Rain date: July 5)

Location: Barnegat High School

Time: Dusk

Beach Haven

Date: July 4th

Location: Bay Village

Time: Dusk

Beachwood

Date: July 4

Location: over Tom's River

Time: Dusk

Brick Township

Date: July 1

Location: Brick Township High School, Drum Point Elementary School, Veterans Memorial Middle School and Brick Memorial High School

Time: Fireworks will follow concerts at each location

Lakehurst

***

Lakewood

Date: July 2, 3 and 4

Location: FirstEnergy Park

Time: Fireworks follow each Blue Claws game with the biggest display on July 4

Lavallette

Date: July 11

Location: Lavallette Gazebo, Philadelphia Ave.

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Point Peasant Beach

Date: July 4

Location: Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Beach, 300 Ocean Ave.

Time: Dusk

Seaside Heights

Date: July 4

Location: Seaside Heights Boardwalk

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Tuckerton

Date: July 3 (Rain date: July 10)

Location: Tip Seaman Park

Time: Dusk

Passaic County

Clifton

Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 5)

Location: Clifton High School Stadium

Time: Dusk

Paterson

***

Somerset County

Bridgewater

***

Franklin Township

Date: July 2

Location: Franklin Township Municipal Complex

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Hillsborough

Date: June 26 (Rain date: June 27)

Location: Auten Road Intermediate School

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Montgomery Township

***

North Plainfield

Date: July 10 (Rain date: July 11)

Location: West End School

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Wayne

Date: July 1

Location: Wayne Hills High School

Time: 9:15 p.m.

West Milford

Date: July 2 (Rain date: July 9)

Location: West Milford High School

Time: Celebration begins at 6:00 p.m.

Sussex County

Augusta

Date: July 4

Location: Skylands Stadium

Time: Fireworks follow the Miners game

Englewood

***

Glen Rock

***

Little Falls

***

Maywood

***

Ridgewood

***

Teaneck

***

Vernon Township

Date: July 3

Location: Great Lawn

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Union County

Clark

Date: July 4th

Location: Arthur L. Johnson High School

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Cranford

Date: July 2

Location: Nomahegan Park

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Elizabeth

Date: July 4

Location: Veterans Memorial Waterfront Park

Time: Dusk

Kenilworth

Date: June 27 (Rain Date: July 5)

Location: Hardin School

Time: Dusk

New Providence

***

Plainfield

Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 11)

Location: Cedar Brook Park

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Note: Only open to Plainfield residents. Tickets will be made available on June 28.

Rahway

Date: July 3 (Rain date: July 5)

Location: Rahway River Park, Madison Avenue Park

Time: Dusk

Roselle Park

Date: July 1 (Rain date: July 5)

Location: Roselle Park High School

Time: Dusk

Springfield

Date: July 4th

Location: Meisel Avenue Park

Time: Gates open 5:00 p.m.

Summit

Date: July 4

Location: Soldiers Memorial Field

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Union Township

Date: July 4

Location: Biertuempfel Park

Time: Celebration begins at 7:30 p.m.

Warren County

Allamuchy

***

Blairstown

Date: July 3

Location: North Warren Regional High School

Time: 9:00 p.m.

