Where to find July 4th fireworks in the New York area and what got canceled

Below is a list of planned fireworks displays in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.
Some communities have canceled or not listed any fireworks this year. Those locations are noted with 3 dots ***.
If your community is hosting fireworks but is not on this list, please fill out the form at the bottom to let us know.
NEW YORK CITY
(Listed by borough)
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks are back after a modified edition last summer. The fireworks show returns on July 4th at 9:25 p.m. over the East River. This year's show will launch more than 65,000 shells and effects.
They will be visible from Brooklyn Bridge Park this year. For more information about viewing the fireworks from Brooklyn Bridge Park, please visit the Brooklyn Bridge Park Fourth of July Fireworks page.
Brooklyn
Fort Hamilton Army Base Independence Day Celebration
Date: July 2
Location: Fort Hamilton Army
Time: 4:00-9:30 p.m.
Coney Island
Dates: July 4th
Location: Coney Island Beach
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Bronx
***
Queens
***
Staten Island
Dates: July 4th
Location: Empire Outlets
Time: 9:30 p.m.
CONNECTICUT
(listed by county)
Fairfield County
Date: July 3
Location: Jennings and Pennfield Beach
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Bridgeport
***
Darien
***
Fairfield
Date: July 3 (Rain Date: July 5)
Location: Jennings Beach
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Greenwich
Date: July 3 and 5
Location: Greenwich Point and Binney Park
Time: 9:10 p.m.
New Canaan
Date: July 3
Location: Waveny Park (restricted to residents)
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Norwalk
***
Stamford
Date: July 2
Location: Cummings Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Stratford
Date: July 1 (Rain Date: July 2)
Location: Short Beach Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Westport
***
Hartford County
Bristol
Date: July 3
Location: Lake Compounce Family Theme Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Greater Hartford
Hartford Yard Goats
Date: July 3 and 4
Location: Dunkin Donuts Park
Time: End of Game
New Britain
Date: July 3
Location: New Britain Stadium
Time: End of game
New Britain
Date: July 4 (Rain Date: July 5)
Location: Willow Brook Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Windsor
***
Litchfield County
Lakeville
Date: July 3 (Rain Date: July 4)
Location: Lime Rock-Lime Rock Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
New Milford
Date: July 3
Location: Town Green
Time: 6:00 p.m. - dark
Torrington
***
New Haven County
Madison
Date: July 2 (Rain Date: July 5)
Location: Waterfront area of West Wharf Beach
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Middlebury
Date: July 3
Location: Quassy Amusement Park
Time: 10:15 p.m.
New Haven
Date: July 4
Location: Wilbur Cross High School
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Orange
***
Waterbury
Date: July 4
Location: Brass Mill Center
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Here are more times and dates for Connecticut fireworks displays.
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley
Brewster
***
Clarkstown
Date: July 1 (Rain date July 2)
Location: Nanuet High School
Time: Dusk
Cornwall
***
Greenwood Lake
Date: July 4
Location: Thomas P. Morahan Lakefront Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Haverstraw
Date: July 2 (Rain date July 3)
Location: Bowline Point Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Note: Must be vaccinated to attend
Highland Falls
Date: July 4th
Location: Roe Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Katonah
***
Kingston
***
Kent
Date: June 26 (rain date July 10)
Location: Lake Carmel
Time: Sunset
Mamaroneck
Date: July 4
Location: Harbor Island Park
Time: Sunset (9:15-9:30 p.m.)
Montgomery
Date: July 17
Location: Thomas Bull Memorial Park
Time: Dusk
New Rochelle
Rescheduled for Labor Day weekend
Newburgh
***
Nyack
Date: July 4
Location: Nyack Memorial Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Ossining
Date: July 3
Location: Louis Engel Waterfront Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Peekskill
***
Pomona
Date: July 3 and 4
Location: Palisades Union Park
Time: After the Boulders' games
Port Chester
Date: July 4 (July 5)
Location: Port Chester High School
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Poughkeepsie
***
Rye
Date: July 1, 3, and 5
Location: Rye Playland
Time: Dusk
Scarsdale
***
Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown
Date: July 4
Location: Any Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown parks
Time: Dusk
Tuckahoe
***
Valhalla
Date: July 3
Location: in front of the Kensico Dam
Time: 9:15 p.m.
West Point
***
Wappinger Falls
Movie and fireworks
Date: July 3
Location: Duchess Stadium
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Note: Tickets and information here.
White Plains
***
Yonkers
Date: July 4
Location: Along the waterfront
Time: Starting between 9:00-9:15 p.m.
LONG ISLAND
Nassau County
East Meadow
***
East Hills
***
Glen Gove
Date: July 4
Location: Morgan Memorial Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Hempstead
***
Jones Beach
Date: July 4
Location: Jones Beach State Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Massapequa Park
***
Oyster Bay
Date: August 3
Location: TOBAY Beach, Massapequa
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Rockville Centre
***
Valley Stream
***
Suffolk County
Asharoken Beach
Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 5)
Location: Long Island Sound
Time: 9:1520 p.m.
Rain Date: July 5th
Bald Hill/Farmingdale
***
Central Islip
Date: July 3 and 4
Location: Bethpage Ballpark
Time: After the Ducks' game
East Hampton
Date: July 17
Location: Three Mile Harbor
Time: 9:30 p.m.
East Northport
***
Greenport
***
Montauk
***
North Sea
***
Oakdale
***
Orient
Date: July 3
Location: Orient Harbor
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Port Jefferson
Date: July 4
Location: West Beach
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Riverhead
Date: July 1
Location: Peconic Riverfront
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Riverhead
Date: July 3
Location: Riverhead Raceway
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Sag Harbor
***
Shelter Island
***
Southampton
Date:July 2
Location: Shinnecock Bay
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Westhampton Beach
Date: July 4th
Location: Westhampton Country Club
Time: Dusk
NEW JERSEY
Bergen County
Allendale
Date: July 4
Location: Crestwood Lake
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Bergenfield
Date: July 1
Location: Veterans Memorial Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
East Rutherford
Date: July 3rd and 4th
Location: State Fair at the Meadowlands
Time: 10:00 p.m.
Edgewater
Date: July 1 (Rain date: July 2)
Location: Veteran's Field
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Englewood
Date: June 30
Location: Dwight Morrow High School
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Fair Lawn
Date: July 1 (Rain date: July 6)
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Garfield
Date: July 1 (Rain date: July 2)
Location: Century Field
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Hackensack
***
Lyndhurst
Date: July 2
Location: Little League Fields - Riverside Avenue
Time: Dusk
Oradell
***
Paramus
Date: July 4
Location: Westfield Garden State Plaza
Time: Dusk
Ridgewood
Date: July 5
Location: Veteran's Field
Time: 9:00 am Flag raising ceremony at Wilsey Square; Parade at 10:00 am
(No fireworks this year)
Rutherford
Date: June 26
Location: Memorial Field
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Tenafly
***
Saddle Brook
***
Essex County
Belleville Township
***
Bloomfield Township
***
Cedar Grove
Date: July 1
Location: Panther Park Field
Time: Gates open 7:00 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.
East Orange
Date: July 3
Location: Paul Robeson Stadium
Time: Celebration begins at 6:30 p.m.
Fairfield
Date: June 30
Location: Fairfield Recreation Complex
Time: Dusk
Livingston
***
Maplewood
Date: July 4
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 9:25 p.m.
Millburn- Short Hills
Date: July 4
Location: Millburn High School Football Field
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Montclair
***
Nutley
***
Verona
Date: June 30 (Rain date: July 1)
Location: Verona Community Center Complex
Time: Dusk
West Caldwell
Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 5)
Location: James Caldwell High School Baseball Field
Time: Dusk
West Orange
Date: July 4
Location: West Orange High School Baseball/Soccer Field
Time: Dusk
Hudson County
Bayonne
Date: July 4
Location: DiDomenico Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Jersey City
Date: July 4
Location: Jersey City Waterfront
Time: Dusk
Kearny
Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 5)
Location: Veterans Field
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Hunterdon County
Califon
***
Flemington
***
Lambertville
***
Mercer County
Hamilton
Date: July 2 (Rain date: July 3)
Location: Veterans Park
Time: Concert starts at 6:00 p.m. with fireworks to follow.
Lawrence
Date: July 1
Location: Rider University
Time: 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.
Middlesex County
Carteret
Date: July 3rd
Location: Waterfront Park
Time: Celebration begins at 4:00 p.m.
Cranbury
Date: July 5
Location: Village Park
Time: Dusk
East Brunswick
Date: July 4th
Location: Dideriksen Park, Heavenly Farms Park and Middlesex County Fairgrounds
Time: Dusk
Edison
Date: July 4
Location: Papaianni Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Highland Park
Date: July 1 (Rate date: July 5)
Location: Donaldson Park
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Milltown
Date: July 3
Location: Bradford Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
New Brunswick
Date: July 1 (Rain date: July 5)
Location: Raritan River at Boyd Park
Time: 9:20 p.m.
North Brunswick
Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 11)
Location: Elmer B. Boyd Park
Time: 10:00 p.m.
Perth Amboy
***
Piscataway
***
Sayreville
***
South Amboy
***
South Brunswick
***
Woodbridge Township
Date: July 2 (rain date: July 5)
Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Monmouth County
Aberdeen Township
Date: July 2
Location: Veterans Memorial Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Asbury Park
***
Atlantic Highlands
Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 5)
Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
Time: 9:45 pm
Bradley Beach
Date: July 3 (Rain date: July 10)
Location: Beachfront
Time: Dusk
Freehold
Date: July 10
Location: Michael J. Tighe Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Hazlet Township
Date: July 3 (Rain date July 5)
Location: Veterans Memorial Park
Time: Dusk
Keansburg
Date: June 26
Location: Keansburg Amusement Park
Time: Dusk
Long Branch
Date: July 4
Location: Long Branch Boardwalk
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Manasquan
Date: July 2 (Rain date July 3)
Location: Little League area
Time: Dusk
Matawan
Date: July 2 (Rain date: July 9)
Location: Lake Lefferts Park
Time: Dusk
Ocean Township
***
Union Beach
Date: July 3 (Rain date: July 5)
Location: Beachfront
Time: Dusk
Morris County
Chatham Borough
***
Denville
***
Dover
Date: July 3 (Rain date July 5)
Location: North Dover School
Time: 6:30 p.m.
East Hanover
Date: July 4
Location: Lurker Park
Time: Celebration begins at 8:00 p.m.
Florham Park
***
Jefferson Township
Date: July 10
Location: Jefferson Township High School
Time: Celebration beings at 5:00 p.m.
Lake Hopatcong
Date: July 4
Location: Lake Hopatcong
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Mountain Lakes
Date: July 2 (Rain date: July 3)
Location: over Mountain Lake
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Parsippany- Troy Hills
Date: July 4
Location: Parsippany Hills High School
Time: Dusk
Pequannock
Date: June 25 (Rain date: JUne 26)
Location: Pequannock Township High School
Time: 9:00 pm
Randolph Township
Date: July 2 (Rain date: July 3)
Location: County College of Morris
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Ocean County
Barnegat Township
Date: July 2 (Rain date: July 5)
Location: Barnegat High School
Time: Dusk
Beach Haven
Date: July 4th
Location: Bay Village
Time: Dusk
Beachwood
Date: July 4
Location: over Tom's River
Time: Dusk
Brick Township
Date: July 1
Location: Brick Township High School, Drum Point Elementary School, Veterans Memorial Middle School and Brick Memorial High School
Time: Fireworks will follow concerts at each location
Lakehurst
***
Lakewood
Date: July 2, 3 and 4
Location: FirstEnergy Park
Time: Fireworks follow each Blue Claws game with the biggest display on July 4
Lavallette
Date: July 11
Location: Lavallette Gazebo, Philadelphia Ave.
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Point Peasant Beach
Date: July 4
Location: Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Beach, 300 Ocean Ave.
Time: Dusk
Seaside Heights
Date: July 4
Location: Seaside Heights Boardwalk
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Tuckerton
Date: July 3 (Rain date: July 10)
Location: Tip Seaman Park
Time: Dusk
Passaic County
Clifton
Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 5)
Location: Clifton High School Stadium
Time: Dusk
Paterson
***
Somerset County
Bridgewater
***
Franklin Township
Date: July 2
Location: Franklin Township Municipal Complex
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Hillsborough
Date: June 26 (Rain date: June 27)
Location: Auten Road Intermediate School
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Montgomery Township
***
North Plainfield
Date: July 10 (Rain date: July 11)
Location: West End School
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Wayne
Date: July 1
Location: Wayne Hills High School
Time: 9:15 p.m.
West Milford
Date: July 2 (Rain date: July 9)
Location: West Milford High School
Time: Celebration begins at 6:00 p.m.
Sussex County
Augusta
Date: July 4
Location: Skylands Stadium
Time: Fireworks follow the Miners game
Englewood
***
Glen Rock
***
Little Falls
***
Maywood
***
Ridgewood
***
Teaneck
***
Vernon Township
Date: July 3
Location: Great Lawn
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Union County
Clark
Date: July 4th
Location: Arthur L. Johnson High School
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Cranford
Date: July 2
Location: Nomahegan Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Elizabeth
Date: July 4
Location: Veterans Memorial Waterfront Park
Time: Dusk
Kenilworth
Date: June 27 (Rain Date: July 5)
Location: Hardin School
Time: Dusk
New Providence
***
Plainfield
Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 11)
Location: Cedar Brook Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Note: Only open to Plainfield residents. Tickets will be made available on June 28.
Rahway
Date: July 3 (Rain date: July 5)
Location: Rahway River Park, Madison Avenue Park
Time: Dusk
Roselle Park
Date: July 1 (Rain date: July 5)
Location: Roselle Park High School
Time: Dusk
Springfield
Date: July 4th
Location: Meisel Avenue Park
Time: Gates open 5:00 p.m.
Summit
Date: July 4
Location: Soldiers Memorial Field
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Union Township
Date: July 4
Location: Biertuempfel Park
Time: Celebration begins at 7:30 p.m.
Warren County
Allamuchy
***
Blairstown
Date: July 3
Location: North Warren Regional High School
Time: 9:00 p.m.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Location not listed? Let us know