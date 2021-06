Where to find July 4th fireworks in the New York area and what got canceled

NEW YORK CITY

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With COVID-19 restrictions easing, many communities are planning Independence Day celebrations with fireworks.Below is a list of planned fireworks displays in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.Some communities have canceled or not listed any fireworks this year. Those locations are noted with 3 dotsIf your community is hosting fireworks but is not on this list, please fill out the form at the bottom to let us know.(Listed by borough) Macy's 4th of July Fireworks are back after a modified edition last summer. The fireworks show returns on July 4th at 9:25 p.m. over the East River. This year's show will launch more than 65,000 shells and effects.They will be visible from Brooklyn Bridge Park this year. For more information about viewing the fireworks from Brooklyn Bridge Park, please visit the Brooklyn Bridge Park Fourth of July Fireworks page Fort Hamilton Army Base Independence Day CelebrationDate: July 2Location: Fort Hamilton ArmyTime: 4:00-9:30 p.m.Coney IslandDates: July 4thLocation: Coney Island BeachTime: 9:30 p.m.******Dates: July 4thLocation: Empire OutletsTime: 9:30 p.m.(listed by county)Date: July 3Location: Jennings and Pennfield BeachTime: 9:15 p.m.******Date: July 3 (Rain Date: July 5)Location: Jennings BeachTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 3 and 5Location: Greenwich Point and Binney ParkTime: 9:10 p.m.Date: July 3Location: Waveny Park (restricted to residents)Time: 9:15 p.m.***Date: July 2Location: Cummings ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 1 (Rain Date: July 2)Location: Short Beach ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.***Date: July 3Location: Lake Compounce Family Theme ParkTime: 9:30 p.m.Hartford Yard GoatsDate: July 3 and 4Location: Dunkin Donuts ParkTime: End of GameDate: July 3Location: New Britain StadiumTime: End of gameDate: July 4 (Rain Date: July 5)Location: Willow Brook ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.***Date: July 3 (Rain Date: July 4)Location: Lime Rock-Lime Rock ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 3Location: Town GreenTime: 6:00 p.m. - dark***Date: July 2 (Rain Date: July 5)Location: Waterfront area of West Wharf BeachTime: 9:30 p.m.Date: July 3Location: Quassy Amusement ParkTime: 10:15 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Wilbur Cross High SchoolTime: 9:15 p.m.***Date: July 4Location: Brass Mill CenterTime: 9:00 p.m.Here are more times and dates for Connecticut fireworks displays. ***Date: July 1 (Rain date July 2)Location: Nanuet High SchoolTime: Dusk***Date: July 4Location: Thomas P. Morahan Lakefront ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 2 (Rain date July 3)Location: Bowline Point ParkTime: 9:30 p.m.Note: Must be vaccinated to attendDate: July 4thLocation: Roe ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.******Date: June 26 (rain date July 10)Location: Lake CarmelTime: SunsetDate: July 4Location: Harbor Island ParkTime: Sunset (9:15-9:30 p.m.)Date: July 17Location: Thomas Bull Memorial ParkTime: DuskRescheduled for Labor Day weekend***Date: July 4Location: Nyack Memorial ParkTime: 9:30 p.m.Date: July 3Location: Louis Engel Waterfront ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.***Date: July 3 and 4Location: Palisades Union ParkTime: After the Boulders' gamesDate: July 4 (July 5)Location: Port Chester High SchoolTime: 9:00 p.m.***Date: July 1, 3, and 5Location: Rye PlaylandTime: Dusk***Date: July 4Location: Any Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown parksTime: Dusk***Date: July 3Location: in front of the Kensico DamTime: 9:15 p.m.***Movie and fireworksDate: July 3Location: Duchess StadiumTime: 6:30 p.m.Note : Tickets and information here ***Date: July 4Location: Along the waterfrontTime: Starting between 9:00-9:15 p.m.******Date: July 4Location: Morgan Memorial ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.***Date: July 4Location: Jones Beach State ParkTime: 9:30 p.m.***Date: August 3Location: TOBAY Beach, MassapequaTime: 7:00 p.m.******Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 5)Location: Long Island SoundTime: 9:1520 p.m.Rain Date: July 5th***Date: July 3 and 4Location: Bethpage BallparkTime: After the Ducks' gameDate: July 17Location: Three Mile HarborTime: 9:30 p.m.***************Date: July 3Location: Orient HarborTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 4Location: West BeachTime: 9:30 p.m.Date: July 1Location: Peconic RiverfrontTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 3Location: Riverhead RacewayTime: 9:00 p.m.******Date:July 2Location: Shinnecock BayTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 4thLocation: Westhampton Country ClubTime: DuskDate: July 4Location: Crestwood LakeTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 1Location: Veterans Memorial ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 3rd and 4thLocation: State Fair at the MeadowlandsTime: 10:00 p.m.Date: July 1 (Rain date: July 2)Location: Veteran's FieldTime: 9:20 p.m.Date: June 30Location: Dwight Morrow High SchoolTime: 7:30 p.m.Date: July 1 (Rain date: July 6)Location: Memorial ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 1 (Rain date: July 2)Location: Century FieldTime: 7:00 p.m.***Date: July 2Location: Little League Fields - Riverside AvenueTime: Dusk***Date: July 4Location: Westfield Garden State PlazaTime: DuskDate: July 5Location: Veteran's FieldTime: 9:00 am Flag raising ceremony at Wilsey Square; Parade at 10:00 am(No fireworks this year)Date: June 26Location: Memorial FieldTime: 9:15 p.m.************Date: July 1Location: Panther Park FieldTime: Gates open 7:00 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.Date: July 3Location: Paul Robeson StadiumTime: Celebration begins at 6:30 p.m.Date: June 30Location: Fairfield Recreation ComplexTime: Dusk***Date: July 4Location: Memorial ParkTime: 9:25 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Millburn High School Football FieldTime: 9:00 p.m.******Date: June 30 (Rain date: July 1)Location: Verona Community Center ComplexTime: DuskDate: July 4 (Rain date: July 5)Location: James Caldwell High School Baseball FieldTime: DuskDate: July 4Location: West Orange High School Baseball/Soccer FieldTime: DuskDate: July 4Location: DiDomenico ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Jersey City WaterfrontTime: DuskDate: July 4 (Rain date: July 5)Location: Veterans FieldTime: 9:15 p.m.*********Date: July 2 (Rain date: July 3)Location: Veterans ParkTime: Concert starts at 6:00 p.m. with fireworks to follow.Date: July 1Location: Rider UniversityTime: 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.Date: July 3rdLocation: Waterfront ParkTime: Celebration begins at 4:00 p.m.Date: July 5Location: Village ParkTime: DuskDate: July 4thLocation: Dideriksen Park, Heavenly Farms Park and Middlesex County FairgroundsTime: DuskDate: July 4Location: Papaianni ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 1 (Rate date: July 5)Location: Donaldson ParkTime: 9:20 p.m.Date: July 3Location: Bradford ParkTime: 9:30 p.m.Date: July 1 (Rain date: July 5)Location: Raritan River at Boyd ParkTime: 9:20 p.m.Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 11)Location: Elmer B. Boyd ParkTime: 10:00 p.m.***************Date: July 2 (rain date: July 5)Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 2Location: Veterans Memorial ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.***Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 5)Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal HarborTime: 9:45 pmDate: July 3 (Rain date: July 10)Location: BeachfrontTime: DuskDate: July 10Location: Michael J. Tighe ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 3 (Rain date July 5)Location: Veterans Memorial ParkTime: DuskDate: June 26Location: Keansburg Amusement ParkTime: DuskDate: July 4Location: Long Branch BoardwalkTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 2 (Rain date July 3)Location: Little League areaTime: DuskDate: July 2 (Rain date: July 9)Location: Lake Lefferts ParkTime: Dusk***Date: July 3 (Rain date: July 5)Location: BeachfrontTime: Dusk******Date: July 3 (Rain date July 5)Location: North Dover SchoolTime: 6:30 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Lurker ParkTime: Celebration begins at 8:00 p.m.***Date: July 10Location: Jefferson Township High SchoolTime: Celebration beings at 5:00 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Lake HopatcongTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 2 (Rain date: July 3)Location: over Mountain LakeTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Parsippany Hills High SchoolTime: DuskDate: June 25 (Rain date: JUne 26)Location: Pequannock Township High SchoolTime: 9:00 pmDate: July 2 (Rain date: July 3)Location: County College of MorrisTime: 9:45 p.m.Date: July 2 (Rain date: July 5)Location: Barnegat High SchoolTime: DuskDate: July 4thLocation: Bay VillageTime: DuskDate: July 4Location: over Tom's RiverTime: DuskDate: July 1Location: Brick Township High School, Drum Point Elementary School, Veterans Memorial Middle School and Brick Memorial High SchoolTime: Fireworks will follow concerts at each location***Date: July 2, 3 and 4Location: FirstEnergy ParkTime: Fireworks follow each Blue Claws game with the biggest display on July 4Date: July 11Location: Lavallette Gazebo, Philadelphia Ave.Time: 8:00 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Beach, 300 Ocean Ave.Time: DuskDate: July 4Location: Seaside Heights BoardwalkTime: 9:30 p.m.Date: July 3 (Rain date: July 10)Location: Tip Seaman ParkTime: DuskDate: July 4 (Rain date: July 5)Location: Clifton High School StadiumTime: Dusk******Date: July 2Location: Franklin Township Municipal ComplexTime: 7:30 p.m.Date: June 26 (Rain date: June 27)Location: Auten Road Intermediate SchoolTime: 9:00 p.m.***Date: July 10 (Rain date: July 11)Location: West End SchoolTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 1Location: Wayne Hills High SchoolTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 2 (Rain date: July 9)Location: West Milford High SchoolTime: Celebration begins at 6:00 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Skylands StadiumTime: Fireworks follow the Miners game******************Date: July 3Location: Great LawnTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 4thLocation: Arthur L. Date: July 3Location: Great LawnTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 4thLocation: Arthur L. Johnson High SchoolTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 2Location: Nomahegan ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Veterans Memorial Waterfront ParkTime: DuskDate: June 27 (Rain Date: July 5)Location: Hardin SchoolTime: Dusk***Date: July 4 (Rain date: July 11)Location: Cedar Brook ParkTime: 9:30 p.m.Note: Only open to Plainfield residents. Tickets will be made available on June 28 Date: July 3 (Rain date: July 5)Location: Rahway River Park, Madison Avenue ParkTime: DuskDate: July 1 (Rain date: July 5)Location: Roselle Park High SchoolTime: DuskDate: July 4thLocation: Meisel Avenue ParkTime: Gates open 5:00 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Soldiers Memorial FieldTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Biertuempfel ParkTime: Celebration begins at 7:30 p.m.***Date: July 3Location: North Warren Regional High SchoolTime: 9:00 p.m.