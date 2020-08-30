5-alarm fire tears through Westchester Co. apartment building

By
PORT CHESTER, Westchester Co. (WABC) -- A 5-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in Westchester County Sunday.

Firefighters say they believe the flames broke out on a wooden deck in the rear of an apartment building on North Main Street in Port Chester around 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters say the fire spread, first to other decks and then into the building.

Officials say the flames reached a space between the third floor and the roof, where it began churning and increasing in temperature.

Some residents were home at the time, but they were able to evacuate.

A resident who identified himself as Pablo says he opened his front door when he heard somebody yell 'fire.'

"When I opened my door a lot of smoke came inside. So I took off my shirt and I ran outside. Everything, my documents, is inside. I don't know what will happen. I'll maybe lose it, my money, my papers," he said.

A vacant restaurant next to the apartment building was also affected.

Five hours later, firefighters were still pouring water on the building as they worked to make sure the fire was extinguished.

The Red Cross was assisting residents who were displaced by the fire.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital, though there's no word on their condition.

