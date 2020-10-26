5-year-old boy dead, adult woman critical in Bronx apartment fire

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 5-year-old boy died and an adult woman is in critical condition after an apartment fire in the Bronx Monday morning.The flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. in a fifth-floor apartment on East 153rd Street in the Melrose Houses.Authorities say the child suffered smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.The other victim, a 38-year-old woman believed to be the boy's mother, is in critical condition also at Lincoln Hospital.Officials have not released their identities or relationship, but a man at the scene told Eyewitness News that the child was his nephew."Nothing yet, I don't have no clue right now," Saikou Jagana said. "I was on the job site. One of my relatives called me. They say my brother's apartment had a fire. That's why I'm here."Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze, which took about 45 minutes to contain."I am deeply sorry, especially a little kid at this age, he is an angel," said Muhammadou Sillah, the victim's in-law. "I asked God to bless him."There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, and the investigation is active and ongoing.----------