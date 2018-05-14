A young girl is recovering after she was attacked by a bear outside her home early Sunday morning, according to authorities.The 5-year-old girl, identified by her father as Kimberly Cyr, went out into her yard in a rural part of Grand Junction, Colorado, around 2:30 a.m. to investigate barking dogs. Her mother went out into the yard after she heard screaming, and she saw the bear dragging her daughter. After the mother began screaming, the bear dropped Cyr and retreated.Cyr was taken to a local hospital and is in fair condition as of Sunday afternoon. She is expected to fully recover.The family keeps pigs, cows and goats in the yard, and neighbors told ABC News that there have been reports of bears in the neighborhood in the past. The home is not far from the Colorado River.Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers killed a bear overnight that is believed to be the one responsible for the attack, they announced in a release. The bear killed was walking up to a home about half a mile away when officers killed it.The carcass will be sent to a laboratory operated by the agency for further examination.