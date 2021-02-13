6 apartments destroyed after fire rips through New Jersey building

The homes were inside a three-story building on Hope Ave. in Passaic.
Four people are currently being sheltered at City Hall. The rest are staying with family and friends.
The Red Cross is assisting eight families.
No one was hurt in the fire.
There is no information yet on how flames started.
ALSO READ | Teacher who spotted chains credited with stopping NJ foster abuse
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip