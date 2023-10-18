Parents file complaint after 2 kids with autism left without school bus service

Two mothers filed a complaint form to their school district about not receiving specialized bus services for their children who have autism. Nina Pineda has the story.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- It can be hard enough getting your kids ready for school but imagine this: you take your child to the bus stop, but the bus doesn't come, for weeks.

It happened to two children in Queens, both of whom have autism.

When the parents had enough of this, they shifted gears and called 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda.

The single mothers from Queens were in the same predicament for the first few weeks of school.

No school bus showed up to take their daughters to school.

Marissa Perrotta's daughter Sabrina and Melissa Caraballo's daughter Jasmine have IEPs, or Department of Education mandated individualized education plans, which specify the teens get door-to-door service on public school buses.

