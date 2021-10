7 On Your Side: NJ storage customers will be allowed in their Ida-flooded units

EMBED >More News Videos 16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties was released from the hospital after getting shot in the head in a Brooklyn park two weeks ago.

SCOTCH PLAINS, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was some welcome news Friday for nearly 200 customers of a New Jersey storage facility after 7 On Your Side took up their cause to save treasured heirlooms that were submerged by Ida and then threatened to be thrown away.But after Nina Pined and others applied pressure, Public Storage in Scotch Plains stopped purging their possessions."I'm crying tears of joy," customer Cecilia Ephraim said. "I have hope now because my things are still there untouched."That includes the last letter her dad wrote before dying, and now she and others who've been blocked from entering their spaces are assured the trashing of their contents will stop."I hope I can salvage some things if I ever get in there but I'm just glad it's there and not in a dumpster," Public Storage customer Jennifer Sermon said."I feel a huge relief that my items are in the unit, but time is of the essence -- there's mold growing," customer Robert Giglio said."They're acknowledging that something needs to happen," customer Mary Jean Murphy said.Murphy had her attorney file a restraining order, and the public storage company agreed to not enter her unit."Before today, communication wasn't so great with Public Storage," attorney Jacob Davidson said. "To their credit, that has changed a bit. I'm encouraged they need to come to the table better for everyone."The customers very public outage prompted New Jersey Assemblyman Jon Bramnick to contact Public Storage himself. He then notified the attorney general, who he says started an investigation."When I get back to Trenton, I'm going to have to look at some serious legislation," Bramnick said. "We've got to hold some hearings. But clearly, these storage facilities are not going to be able to dispose of people's goods."It's a giant relief for renters like New York Giants legend Carl Banks, who contacted 7 On Your Side Thursday , outraged."We have a lot of memories in that unit, and that's not just part of my sports legacy but family legacy," Banks said.Now, he and others can start accessing their units next week."Thank you for coming out to help us I think your presence and just supporting us, giving us hope to keep asking and putting pressure on them," Ephraim said.Public Storage said it initially decided to purge possessions because they were exposed to sewage and were now hazardous and a public safety issue.But now, renters have been told they'll start getting appointments to get into their units. They'll be given to the people with the most damage first.Public Storage released the following statement Friday:The Division of Consumer Affairs has received complaints about the Public Storage facility in Scotch Plains, and those complaints are open and under review. Consumers who have complaints against this business should file them with the Division by visiting its website or call 1-800-242-5846 to receive a complaint form by mail.----------