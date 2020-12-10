7 on your side investigation

COVID NYC: 7 On Your Side investigates which businesses, activities have been traced to outbreaks

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A shutdown of indoor dining in New York City appears imminent, but is that the cause of COVID outbreaks?

New York City is days away from facing additional bar and restaurant closures as the hospitalization rate continues to rise do to COVID-19.

But 7 On Your Side Investigates found it is difficult to find out how many outbreaks have been linked to businesses.

The information has not been readily available to the public.

MORE NEWS: Unidentified illness in India sickens hundreds
EMBED More News Videos

Patients have experienced symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness, doctors said.



When someone's infected with the virus, it's contact tracers who call to help identify who they were with and where they were infected to track down the source and to keep it from spreading.

"We estimate over 70% of the spread is coming from small gatherings," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said repeatedly over the past two weeks.

But it hasn't been easy getting information as to whether those small gatherings are linked to businesses in each community.

Rockland County says the tracing points to youth sports, parties and family events as the main driver of new cases.

But three local health departments in New York City, Westchester and Nassau said they couldn't give Eyewitness News the information that we had to reach out to the state department of health for answers.

However, a spokesperson for the department keeps telling us the information isn't "publicly available" and that we'd have to contact the local health departments for answers.

Other states, like Illinois, breakdown where the virus is spreading by percentages from offices, to colleges to daycares.

RELATED | As more students return to school, New York City unveils '2021 Student Achievement Plan'
EMBED More News Videos

Chancellor Richard Carranza talks about the 2021 Student Achievement Plan.



Seven On Your Side asked the mayor of New York City about it during his latest press conference.

"Sorry if there's been a situation where the information wasn't provided to you clearly, we'll fix that," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

He said most new cases have been tied to travel and family gatherings.

Governor Cuomo then addressed why the information hasn't been publicly released during his latest press conference.

"We're doing that right now as a matter of fact in coming up with the next configuration of our plan," Cuomo said.

He says it could be released soon and that the spread of the virus tied to bars and restaurants is increasing.

Regardless, closures are based on how many people are hospitalized, not on contact tracing.

But public health experts say with the deadly virus, knowledge is power and the more information released the better.

"It is power but in all honesty, when the spread is as high and increasing as we see it now, vigilance is the answer," said Dr. Ayman El-Mohandes of the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks

How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynew yorkcoronavirus new york cityandrew cuomohealth7 on your side investigationcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinemayor bill de blasiocovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Landlords warn NYC is on the brink of catastrophe
I cut all my hair off: Construction workers claim sexual harassment on job
250,000 COVID deaths: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
Exit polling: New Yorkers concerned about race, COVID and economy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
LIVE| Jersey City Hanukkah celebration commemorates anniversary of shooting
Exclusive: NYPD's new robot dog
16-year-old girl saves neighbor from apparent house explosion
As more students return to school, NYC unveils '2021 Achievement Plan'
Woman fights to allow donations of burial plots for COVID victims
How Pfizer plans to distribute COVID vaccines to 50 states in 2 days
Show More
'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba tests positive for COVID
22-year-old driver arrested after woman struck, killed in NYC
McConnell signals no GOP support for stimulus deal
Baby elephant dies suddenly, just before 2nd birthday
COVID Live Updates: FDA approves first OTC test for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News