coronavirus new york city

As more students return to school, New York City unveils '2021 Student Achievement Plan'

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza presented a 2021 Student Achievement Plan.

The plan aims to provide support for the city's children and their academic and emotional issues caused by the pandemic. It also sets out to give extra support to teachers.

1) Get a baseline of what ground we lost
2) Increasing high-quality digital curriculum available for every school
3) Launching a one-stop digital learning hub
4) Deepening professional development
5) Expanding "Parent University"
6) Confronting the trauma and mental health crisis faced by students

Both talked about the "new normal" for 2021 and said the digital divide is being closed.

"We are fully on track to make sure all the other students that had requested devices will have their devices before winter break, which is December 23rd. So, we are well on our way to making sure every student has their device," Carranza said.

In fact, Mayor de Blasio said a "digital approach" can be beneficial in some ways.

"I don't have any question in my mind that digital, for many many kids, gives them another avenue and a way to extend learning beyond the school day. And a way to, in a targeted fashion, pursue the areas where they need more growth," de Blasio said. "I think it's another tool that teachers can use to expand upon the work they do. Tutoring is great as well. But I think we have a lot of evidence, since March, of how digital can be helpful to kids."

Meantime, District 75 schools for students with special needs reopen for in-person learning in New York City.

The district includes more than 20,000 students.

Grades K through 5, Pre-K, and 3-K reopened on Monday with strict COVID testing policies.

There's still no return date set for middle and high school students.

The city says the testing in public schools has shown much better results than that in the general population.

RELATED: Thousands return to classrooms in NYC with new rules
EMBED More News Videos

Starting on Monday, K-5, Pre-K and 3-K students return for in-person learning. District 75 special needs programs will return on Thursday.



Inside orange zone schools on Staten Island, which reopened on Wednesday, elementary, Pre-K, and 3-K schools must test 25% of each school's campus weekly.

"I am very hopeful, from what I am seeing, that these extraordinary health and safety measures really now have proven there is a very, very effective way to do this for the duration," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "And I believe we are going to have our schools open all the way, to
the point we link up with the widespread distribution of the vaccine."

The re-openings on Staten Island comes as indoor dining remains shut down across the borough's south shore.

FEEL GOOD | Officer adopts little girl he met while answering welfare check
EMBED More News Videos

An Arizona police officer has given a little girl a forever home after meeting her while on duty.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citystaten islandmanhattancoronavirus new york cityback to schoolreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkrichard carranzacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: FDA approves first OTC test for coronavirus
COVID Live Updates: More than 104,000 Americans hospitalized
FDNY sends members memo on COVID vaccine safety after survey
Schools in SI orange zone reopen amid high infection rates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for stimulus talks
Victims remembered 1 year after deadly Jersey City rampage
COVID Live Updates: FDA approves first OTC test for coronavirus
Multi-alarm fire leaves dozens homeless in Queens
See how 1 major NYC hospital is preparing for COVID vaccine as feds meet
Family speaks out after body of NYC woman identified
Puppy rescued from alligator's jaws honored by sheriff
Show More
Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings
Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing
McDonald's Happy Meals could get more expensive next year
US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of virus
Taylor Swift to drop another 2020 album at midnight
More TOP STORIES News