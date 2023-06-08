7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda takes a look at tips for improving your homes air filtration system amid the unhealthy air from wildfires in Canada.

7 On Your Side: Tips for improving the air filtration in your home

A lot of questions from people about how to make sure the air inside is safe to breathe when the quality outside is so dangerous.

As soon as it got hazy, HVAC Service Manager Joe Rivera tells7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda his company hasn't stopped making house calls.

"We've been getting call after call with people saying that once they turn their heat, their AC on and they're moving the air in the house now they're smelling the smoke even more," Rivera said.

Their number one question: how to make sure the air quality in the home is good when the quality outside is at dangerous levels.

They are busy changing out air filters and recommend replacing old filters with fresh ones.

"Once the smoke clears maybe run it for a day or two afterward to get whatever residual and then after that put a brand-new filter in there," Rivera said.

Experts recommend a Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value or MERV rating of 11 or higher to best capture particles in the air getting sucked inside.

"This filter is anywhere from 30-40 dollars," Rivera said.

You also want to walk around the house and make sure all of the windows are closed completely.

"We don't smell anything from the outside and it's easy to breathe. I do have another son who has asthma issues," customer Jennifer Giordano.

Jennifer Giordano is a stage 4 breast cancer survivor and her youngest son has special needs so she's vigilant about contaminants in her family's food water and indoor air.

"I kind of feel like you can't put a price on good air quality," Giordano said.

They installed an air purification system last year which is helping to eliminate any unhealthy pollutants.

"What that does is kill smoke, mold, mildew, fungus, bacteria, most viruses it will actually kill in the house," Rivera said.

Devices are inserted directly into air ducts and are an investment.

It's also a good time to vacuum or wipe down intake vents which are pulling air from the home back into the system.

Just make sure to turn the system off first.

"If not you loosen up the dirt and while the unit's running you're going to suck that dirt right into the unit," Rivera said.

