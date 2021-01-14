7 On Your Side Spotlights: New streaming series helps avoid scams, save money and more

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is excited to drop the first episode of the new streaming series "7 On Your Side Spotlights."
Seven On Your Side is now taking a deeper dive into stories to help people avoid scams, save money, and be smarter consumers.
The first episode is a warning about the dangers lurking on the web with online grooming.
Kids are falling prey to sexploitation, and are being bribed and lured.
A local boy was strangled to death after allegedly being targeted and groomed through social media. This is a wake-up call for parents.
Seven On Your Side will explore the warning signs of this alarming trend ,which the FBI says is one of the fastest-growing cybercrimes.
"Seven On Your Side Spotlights" is on ABC7's streaming apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.
Just search 'ABC7 New York' in your app store and download to start watching.
More TOP STORIES News