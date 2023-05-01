NYPD Detective Troy Patterson passed away 33 years after he was shot by three criminals trying to rob him and spending three decades in a coma.

Tips for dealing with flood-related losses after this weekend's storm

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Areas all over the tri-state are drying out from this weekend's storms, with many dealing with flooded basements or cars that were destroyed by floodwaters.

For those wondering what they should do now, 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda helps answer those questions.

Hip high water flooded into the Radi family basement in Woodside, Queens Sunday night, destroying the drywall and their hot water heater.

Saad Radi's neighbors on 48th Street are cleaning up and trying to dry out on Monday as well.

"There was a lot of dirt coming from the street so there's a lot of mud underneath the furniture," Queens resident Nancy Valero said.

Nancy Valero had to move her whole family out. They blame backed up sewer drains for pushing black muck back into basement apartments.

"I need help form the city," Queens flood victim Afsa Rulalam said. "Every year we are suffering."

Rulalam has homeowner's insurance, but he's not sure if he has flood insurance.

Basement floods are usually not covered by most homeowner's insurance. If your sump pump failed, you may qualify for a claim depending on your policy.

Normally basement damage is only covered if you have flood insurance but there are exceptions.

United Public Adjustors were in Forest Hills where businesses are bailing out basements.

It's important to look at your car insurance policy as well. The heavy rains stranded drivers on the Long Island Expressway and many cars were submerged on the Cross Island Expressway.

If you believe the water was up over your engine and you haven't gotten your car yet, don't try to start it.

First, evaluate the damage. If water was above the floorboards, you likely have to file a claim.

Comprehensive coverage that normally covers your car against fire or theft will cover flood damage.

Always air out your water damaged car. Open the doors and windows and start cleaning. The longer the car, is the more damage.

If it's not drivable, most policies do offer rental car coverage. But you have to ask.

There are tons of tree damage around the area. A 100-foot tree trunk toppled in Rivervale, New Jersey.

Downed trees as a result of a storm are not covered unless they hit an insured structure like your house, garage or shed.

If your neighbor's tree hits your house, it's your own insurance that covers it. If your tree falls on your neighbor's house, they should file their own homeowners claim.

It's important to take pictures and video of anything that's a potential loss.

Submit that with your insurance claim along with any receipts showing how much you paid for the lost items.

If you don't have receipts, check your credit card statements or online shopping history. You could use that as documentation to prove the amount of your losses.

