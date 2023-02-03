MTA to shut down '7' train for 6 consecutive weekends; NJ Holland Tunnel to shut down for overnights

The 7 train closure kicks in at 12:15 am Saturday until 10 pm Sunday. This is just the first of the weekend closures happening between now and April. Janice Yu reports.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two major players in local traffic are being temporarily shut down for construction.

The 7 train will close for six consecutive weekends, starting at 12:15 am Saturday until 10 pm Sunday. This is just the first of the weekend closures happening between now and April.

The MTA says accessibility is a priority, although this closure will be a major inconvenience to the tens of thousands of people who rely on this line every day.

Two elevators will be constructed at the Queensboro station, one at the station's southern entrance and one between the mezzanine and the platforms.

The MTA says there will be even more upgrades to the station by the time construction is over,

Subway riders aren't the only ones will have to change their commutes.

Starting Sunday, drivers using the Holland Tunnel to New Jersey overnights will need to find a new route.

The tunnel will close will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11:59 p.m.to 9 a.m. on Fridays.

This closure will be in place until 2025 so that crews can do repair work caused by Superstorm Sandy.

Meanwhile, the New York bound tunnel, which has been closed overnights since 2020, will open back up on Sunday.

Make sure you keep these changes in mind for your commutes this weekend and find alternate routes.

----------

