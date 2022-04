EMBED >More News Videos A tourist is headed back home from New York City with bruises, a black eye, and a chipped tooth after being intentionally tripped.

QUEENS (WABC) -- Service on the 7 train was partially suspended Sunday and passengers were left stuck after a train heading toward Manhattan got stuck in an East River tunnel.The train reportedly impacted an object just after 5 p.m.A rescue train pushed the stuck 7 train to safety on the Queens side, allowing passengers to get off the train.No 7 trains are running between 34th Street-Hudson Yards and Hunters Point Avenue in Queens.----------