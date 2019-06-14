7-year-old boy struck by bullet in the Bronx, suspect seen fleeing

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two men are facing charges in the shooting that left a 7-year-old boy hurt in the Bronx.

Manuel Colon, 31, and Keyshawn Williams, 21, were arrested Thursday in last week's shootout.

A 7-year-old boy walking with his grandmother near the Mill Brook Houses was hit in the knee with a stray bullet.

Colon is charged with attempted murder in the shooting.

Williams was charged with attempted assault.

