Seven-year-old female wrestler Quinn Cannici from New Jersey wants to compete in the Olympics

OAKLAND, N.J. (WABC) -- Quinn Cannici, a girl from Oakland, New Jersey, is already an award-winning wrestler at the age of seven.

She is following in the footsteps of her sister and father, who have also competed in the sport.

"They asked me every day 'When are we going to start?' said Glenn Cannici, her father who wrestled in college and now coaches. "We started wrestling and haven't stopped since."

"She just is like an Energizer bunny, so I was like let's try it," said Quinn's mom, Molly Cannici.

Quinn enjoys competing against the boys. "I like to pin them because most girls don't wrestle boys," said Quinn. "My favorite move is a cradle."

"Wrestling with my sister is really fun because we get to do things together and get to go to tournaments together," said her older sister, Brooke Cannici.

The girls also have dreams in the health field, with Brooke wanting to be a neurosurgeon, and Quinn an anesthesiologist.

But Quinn has a wrestling goal she wants to achieve before pursuing her medical career: becoming an Olympic wrestler. She has 72 pins under her belt and has her next big match in April.

"I know that I am going to win the tournament," said Quinn.

