CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 70-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a car that fled the scene in Brooklyn Friday.
Police say the victim was struck at Flatlands Avenue and East 78th Street in Canarsie just before 2 p.m.
The woman's hat was left in the roadway, which was cordoned off with police tape.
She was transported to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities say a black Nissan Maxima fled the scene.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
70-year-old woman killed in Brooklyn hit and run
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News