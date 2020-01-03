70-year-old woman killed in Brooklyn hit and run

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 70-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a car that fled the scene in Brooklyn Friday.Police say the victim was struck at Flatlands Avenue and East 78th Street in Canarsie just before 2 p.m.The woman's hat was left in the roadway, which was cordoned off with police tape.She was transported to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Authorities say a black Nissan Maxima fled the scene.----------