75-year-old Asian woman punched in face in random attack

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

CORONA (WABC) -- A 75-year-old Asian woman was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack Wednesday afternoon in Queens.

Police say the woman was walking on 57th Avenue near97th Place in Corona when someone struck her in the head.

The attack left her bruised and fractured a bone near one of her eyes.

She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

Police believe the suspect is a man in his 20s who fled in an unknown direction.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is looking into this incident as a potential hate crime.

The task force is also investigating another crime against a person of Asian descent after a man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Queens Monday morning.

ALSO READ | NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
EMBED More News Videos

If you've had your vaccine, the CDC says you can enjoy this holiday like it's prepandemic times.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronaqueensnew york cityelderly womanassaulthate crimeelderlyhate crime investigationasian americanwoman assaulted
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Knicks ban fan for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young
Construction worker falls to death from roof of historic bank
AccuWeather: Warm, breezy & drier
NYC expands in-home vaccinations to 75+ and disabled
Students, advocates rally in honor of beloved teacher killed in crash
San Jose rail operator was killed while helping co-workers hide
Coronavirus Updates: Recovered patients could have immunity for years, study says
Show More
Kevin Clark, drummer in 'School of Rock,' struck, killed by driver while biking
San Jose shooter appeared to target some victims at rail yard: Sheriff
Academy sets new date for 2022 Oscars
Republicans poised to stamp out creation of Jan. 6 Capitol attack commission
Race tightens among top candidates for NYC mayor
More TOP STORIES News