75-year-old Asian woman punched in face in random attack

Police say the woman was walking on 57th Avenue near97th Place in Corona when someone struck her in the head.
The attack left her bruised and fractured a bone near one of her eyes.
She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.
Police believe the suspect is a man in his 20s who fled in an unknown direction.
The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is looking into this incident as a potential hate crime.
The task force is also investigating another crime against a person of Asian descent after a man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Queens Monday morning.
