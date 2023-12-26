New Year's travel resolutions to help with your trip-seeking goals

With Christmas behind us and preparations underway in Times Square for one of the most familiar New Year's traditions in the country, many are pondering on the one thing that comes to mind every January 1st: New Year's resolutions.

Nearly 2 in 5 Americans set a resolution this time of year, aimed at bettering themselves in some way.

Popular resolutions typically range from hitting the gym to mental health, and money management.

But the one issue that often stands in the way of these goals is: following through.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some tips on how to uphold those plans, especially when it comes to travel.