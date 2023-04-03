Long Island police searching for missing 8-year-old girl last seen visiting mother at Medford hotel

MEDFORD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police officers are trying to locate an 8-year-old girl who was reported missing after she visited her mother at a hotel over the weekend.

Toni Simmons was last seen with her biological mother, Carrie Walker, at the Comfort Inn in Medford on April 1.

When Simmons' father attempted to pick her up at the hotel the next day, Toni and her mother were nowhere to be found.

Simmons currently lives with her father in Brookhaven. She is about 4-foot-6-inches tall, weighs about 70 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Walker, 31, was visiting from Florida at the time. She left the hotel in a black 2021 Jeep Compass with the Alabama license plate: 48A14NB.

If you have any information as to where Simmons may be, contact the Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad at (631) 854-8652 or call 911.

