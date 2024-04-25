Ria Kang, 8-year-old violinist from NJ, wins big at international competition

Toni Yates was in New Jersey for a story about an 8-year-old international violin champion.

Toni Yates was in New Jersey for a story about an 8-year-old international violin champion.

Toni Yates was in New Jersey for a story about an 8-year-old international violin champion.

Toni Yates was in New Jersey for a story about an 8-year-old international violin champion.

TENAFLY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The violin has been Ria Kang's passion since she began playing at just four years old.

"I love violin because I can touch people's heart with the beauty of music and communicate with them," the now 8-year-old said.

Kang graced the stage at Carnegie Hall for the first time when she was just six.

"It was nerve wracking. I cried. She played wonderfully," Kang's parents, Justin and Nicole, said.

The third grader from Tenafly is collecting quite a display of first place awards and certificates. She is making a name for herself across the Atlantic.

Earlier this month, Kang took top honors in a prestigious international violin competition at the Royal Conservatory in Brussels, Belgium.

"It was my first professional orchestra experience. It was amazing," Kang said.

With an orchestra behind her and a huge audience in front of her, the judges had discriminating ears for perfection.

"The stage was really beautiful so I just wanted to play my heart out," Kang said.

She won in the 11 and under age category.

"It's amazing to see her play on stage in front of all those people," her parents said. "I don't think it's anything that we would be able to do.

What is her biggest goal and dream?

"I really want to become a great violinist," the young girl said.

Kang may well be on her way.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.