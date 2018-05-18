87-year-old ATM robbery victim dies days after attack on Upper West Side

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened on the Upper West Side.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The 87-year-old beloved college professor who was attacked during an ATM robbery inside a Manhattan bank has died from his injuries.

The violent incident happened inside a well-lit vestibule on the Upper West Side Sunday.

Matthew Lee, 50, has been arrested in the incident. He is currently charged with robbery and assault, but upgraded charges are expected following Young Kun Kim's death.

Kim was a professor at Lehman College and well-known in the neighborhood.

Despite video evidence, the suspect claims he doesn't remember the attack. As he was led away, he claimed he has amnesia and suffers from "bad spirits."


It happened in broad-daylight inside the locked Citibank lobby at the busy intersection of West 96th and Broadway. The suspect reportedly stole $300.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberybeatingelder abuseelderlyUpper West SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suspect in attack on 87-year-old man blames 'bad spirits'
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News