9 overcome by carbon monoxide at Bronx storefront church

By Eyewitness News
MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Nine people were overcome by carbon monoxide in the Bronx.

Firefighters responded to a storefront church on Sunday afternoon in Melrose for a hazardous material incident.

ConEdison says the church used space heaters in the basement and the first floor.

First responders rushed eight people to the hospital. A ninth person refused medical attention.

