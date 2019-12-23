9 overcome by carbon monoxide at Bronx storefront church

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Nine people were overcome by carbon monoxide in the Bronx.
Firefighters responded to a storefront church on Sunday afternoon in Melrose for a hazardous material incident.
ConEdison says the church used space heaters in the basement and the first floor.
First responders rushed eight people to the hospital. A ninth person refused medical attention.
