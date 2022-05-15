9-year-old girl found dead in Crown Heights, Brooklyn apartment, police questioning 2 people

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11852634" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators believe that Payton Gendron posted an 180-page document on the internet before the mass shooting at supermarket in Buffalo, New York. ABC's Aaron Katersky has the latest on the suspect.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 9-year-old girl was found dead in a Brooklyn apartment and police are now questioning two others who were at the scene.The girl was found unresponsive in a bedroom at 571 Lincoln Place in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.She had sustained trauma to the head and neck. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.Police took two people into custody and are being questioned. The immediate cause of death is unknown.This is an active investigation.----------