9-year-old girl found dead in Crown Heights, Brooklyn apartment, police questioning 2 people

The girl was found unresponsive in a bedroom at 571 Lincoln Place in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.
She had sustained trauma to the head and neck. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police took two people into custody and are being questioned. The immediate cause of death is unknown.
This is an active investigation.
