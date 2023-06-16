Mayor Eric Adams may end the city's "90-day rule" to help homeless people get in housing sooner.

NYC Mayor Adams may use executive authority to end '90-day rule' to help homeless get housing sooner

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce that he's using his executive authority to end the so-called "90-day rule."

It requires anyone living in a homeless shelter to stay there for three months before qualifying for a housing voucher to help with rent.

Ending the 90-day rule will allow people to get out of shelters faster and clear space for the influx of asylum seekers.

The city council passed a bill ending the rule last month.

But, it's part of a larger package of reforms the mayor opposes and may veto.

"We are confident in our support, and it would really be unfortunate if the mayor would choose to veto bills that help New Yorkers leave the shelter system," Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said last month.

