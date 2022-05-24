Man caught on camera robbing 90-year-old woman on Upper West Side

It happened on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:45 p.m.
The 90-year-old woman was walking on West 64th Street when a man approached her and took her purse from her walker.
He followed her for a short time and then made his move, grabbing the bag.
The purse snatcher then took off on foot.
Fortunately, the woman was not injured.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
