Man caught on camera robbing 90-year-old woman on Upper West Side

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for man who robbed 90-year-old woman of purse on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who robbed a 90-year-old woman on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

It happened on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:45 p.m.

The 90-year-old woman was walking on West 64th Street when a man approached her and took her purse from her walker.

He followed her for a short time and then made his move, grabbing the bag.

The purse snatcher then took off on foot.

Fortunately, the woman was not injured.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Homemade baby formula could be dangerous: What parents can do amid shortage
EMBED More News Videos

Experts warn against making your own baby formula and diluting baby formula if your supply is low.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidenew york citymanhattanelderly womanpurse snatchingrobbery
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 women fatally struck in 2 hit-and-run crashes on Long Island
Former NFL player, airline worker get into scuffle at Newark Airport
3 women flee to safety as vehicle stolen at Brooklyn gas station
Gas station charges nearly $8 a gallon ahead of holiday weekend
Mom hears late son's heartbeat in 14-year-old boy for 1st time
Police continue search for suspect in Q train fatal shooting
Young Thug rap lyrics used as alleged evidence in RICO indictment
Show More
AccuWeather: Cooler with clouds and sun
US to release monkeypox vaccine from national stockpile: CDC
Judge could determine Rikers' future as city implements reforms
NYC launches new mental health pilot program 'CONNECT'
California parents could soon sue for social media addiction
More TOP STORIES News