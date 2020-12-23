Firefighters rescue dog that fell into icy pond in Westchester County

Firefighters say the Husky named Jax was playing with some of his canine friends when he fell into a pond at the Siwanoy Country Club in Eastchester on Monday morning.
Firefighters with cold water suits and ice water rescue equipment came to help.
One of them held Jax as he swam back to shore.
Jax received a warm welcome from his grateful owner.
He's expected to be okay.
Last week, a group of teenage boys jumped into action after an 8-year-old and her 4-year-old brother broke through the ice on a frozen pond in New Jersey.
