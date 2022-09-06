Watch: 91-year-old woman goes skydiving for her birthday, says she's always been a 'risk taker'

Ida Shannon celebrated her 91st birthday by jumping out of a plane.

MINNESOTA (WABC) -- One woman from Minnesota is proving that age is just a number.

She says when she told her church she wanted to skydive on her birthday they helped raise money for the "experience of a lifetime."

"Life would be pretty dull if you didn't embrace adventures," Shannon said. "I like taking risks I think I was born that way."

Shannon has always been a bit of a thrill seeker. She went ziplining for her 80th birthday.

