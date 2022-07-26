Families of 9/11 victims protest LIV Golf Tournament being held at Trump Country Club New Jersey

Families affected by the tragedy are disgusted that the Saudi Arabian government is sponsoring the event

BEDMINISTER, New Jersey -- Families that lost loved ones on 9/11 are outraged over the sponsor of a golf tournament just a short drive away from where the towers stood.

The LIV Golf Tournament is taking place some 50 miles from the sight of the World Trade Center tragedy at the Trump Country Club in Bedminister, New Jersey.

And families affected by the tragedy are disgusted that the Saudi Arabian government is sponsoring the event.

They are calling this a public relations stunt to change the image of the Saudi government.

These families say the crown prince of Saudi Arabia doesn't care about the sport but is attempting to white-wash history.

And they think this could also be a political move, with the Saudi government using its oil influence to try to change its image.

"The crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman is exploiting them to improve the Saudi kingdom's image in the U.S. by associating the kingdom with a respected and time-honored sport, National Chair of 9/11 Families United Terry Strada said. "To distract attention from its role in unleashing extremism on the world, terrorizing our children, murdering our loved ones, and injuring thousands of survivors."

The families are calling this effort "sport washing" and are deeply concerned that pro golfers like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson Dechambeau, and Sergio Garcia are becoming a mouthpiece for the Saudis.

And they are upset with former President Donald Trump for hosting the event.

The families believe President Biden should hold the Saudi prince accountable for 9/11 and are calling the money being given to the golfers blood money.

These families of the 9/11 victims are inviting the golfers to meet with them and are hoping fans will not show up this weekend for the event.

