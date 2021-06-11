Family & Parenting

911 operator meets North Carolina mom, newborn she helped deliver over the phone

EMBED <>More Videos

911 operator meets mom, newborn she helped deliver over the phone

MONROE, N.C. -- A North Carolina mother met the 911 operator who talked her through delivering her baby.

Keri Michaels got the call around 3:30 in the morning. Samantha Lockhart of Union County was on the other end of the line.

Lockhart was out of breath and struggling to communicate with Michaels.

"I knew that she was already in labor, and the child was coming," Keri Michaels said.

Lockhart was at her home with only her three young children there with her. Her fourth child was on the way, and Lockhart knew she would not be able to make it to the hospital.

That's when Michaels stepped in.

"It's like God sent her, for me, for this situation. She kept me calm. She walked me through everything," Lockhart said. "She was definitely amazing. I wouldn't have had it any other way."

In the end, Lockhart's son was born at a healthy 8 lbs 5 oz.

"I will remember this call for the rest of my life," Michaels said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnc911 callbirthherobabygood news
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
81-year-old woman attacked by bear in effort to save dogs in NJ
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
Show More
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
More TOP STORIES News