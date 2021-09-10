Elevated threat level, NYPD ramps up security for 9/11 anniversary

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10996387" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett and photographer Marty Glembotzky rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While shooting a standup right below the burning towers, the first tower began to collapse.

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.

WABC-TV engineer Don DiFranco was working at the Channel 7 transmitter site on the 110th floor of the World Trade Center North Tower when terrorists flew a hijacked American Airlines jet into the building on September 11, 2001.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is an elevated threat level heading into the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks but the chief of counterterrorism with the NYPD says they have it under control.Deputy Police Commissioner John Miller said earlier this week that there is "no credible threat" but the event is being treated "as an elevated threat environment."The "call to action" from terror groups is louder this year than in prior years, likely because of the 20-year anniversary and the fall of the US-supported government in Afghanistan, Miller said.Last year's smaller ceremony happened during the height of the pandemic and pre-vaccine.This year's remembrance should look more like those from before 2020, with families of those who died in attendance as well as Presidents Biden and Obama.President Trump is not attending the official ceremony, but he may make an appearance later in the afternoon.Saturday morning you can expect to see a heavy police presence, but the chief of counterterrorism says security preparations go far beyond that, including intelligence, surveillance, and bomb detection equipment."Our daily counterterrorism deployment will not be affected by what we have deployed at the World Trade Center ceremony," said Martine Materasso, Chief of Countererrorism, NYPD. "These various layers of security are the result of and a shining example of the tireless work of the men and women of the NYPD. We are confident that the ceremony will be safe and secure."20 years later, there are students in college who weren't even born yet, making these annual remembrances that much more important.