99 cent Arizona Iced Tea-themed sneakers cause frenzy in New York City

Thanks to our loyal fans that came out to support our partnership with Adidas. Due to overwhelming demand and safety concerns, the NYPD shutdown our pop-up. We sincerely apologize to all our fans that waited in line. We are actively working to remedy the situation. — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) July 18, 2019

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD had to respond after special 99 cent sneakers at a pop-up store caused a frenzy in Manhattan.The incident was reported at the Adidas/Arizona Iced Tea pop-up at Bowery Street and Spring Street around 9 a.m. Thursday.The themed sneakers were set to be released Thursday at 11 a.m. for less than a dollar. Video from Citizen App shoes lines of people standing in the rainPolice say two people were assaulted while waiting in line for the shoes. No arrests have been made in connection to those assaults.Additionally, two people were taken into police custody. Charges against them are pending.The promotion was canceled because of the melee. It was supposed to go on for a second day on Friday.----------