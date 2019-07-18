99 cent Arizona Iced Tea-themed sneakers cause frenzy in New York City

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD had to respond after special 99 cent sneakers at a pop-up store caused a frenzy in Manhattan.

The incident was reported at the Adidas/Arizona Iced Tea pop-up at Bowery Street and Spring Street around 9 a.m. Thursday.

The themed sneakers were set to be released Thursday at 11 a.m. for less than a dollar. Video from Citizen App shoes lines of people standing in the rain

Police say two people were assaulted while waiting in line for the shoes. No arrests have been made in connection to those assaults.

Additionally, two people were taken into police custody. Charges against them are pending.

The promotion was canceled because of the melee. It was supposed to go on for a second day on Friday.


----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little italymanhattannew york citynypdpop upsneakers
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
200th FDNY member dies of WTC-related illness
Jeffrey Epstein denied bail in sex trafficking case
Bus from NJ senior center slams into pole after car runs stop sign
Hotel evacuated, power outages after manhole fires in NYC
9,000 year old city unearthed in Israel
Toys 'R' Us making comeback with 2 stores in NJ, TX
AccuWeather Forecast: Humid mix, scattered thunderstorms
Show More
Woman sexually abused while sleeping in car in Brooklyn
9 chihuahuas rescued after living in van in New Jersey
Carpenter leaves life-changing gift for 33 poor, hardworking students
Police called on boy holding 'ice cold beer' sign
Gas station clerk fired after questioning customers' citizenship
More TOP STORIES News