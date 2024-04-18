NYU administrator punched in the face in Washington Square Park in unprovoked attack

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are looking for the person who punched an NYU administrator near Washington Square Park.

The female administrator was attacked in the north part of the park just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

She suffered swelling and bruising to the right side of her face in the attack.

Campus safety sent out an advisory about the unprovoked attack.

They say the attacker fled east towards University Place.

The man was described as 5'6" to 5'7" with a slim build wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

So far, there are no arrests.

If you have any information, you are asked to call NYU Campus Safety at 212-998-2222.

