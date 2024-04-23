Coyote spotted strolling through Central Park over the weekend

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A large coyote was spotted strolling through Central Park.
The video was captured by Brett Cohn over the weekend on Saturday inside the park's Cherry Hill area.
While it may seem a bit unsettling, the Central Park Conservancy says coyotes have been seen around New York City since the 1930s.
The best thing to do if you spot a coyote in the Park is to stay calm and stay at a distance.
The conservancy says that coyotes are by nature shy animals that naturally want to avoid humans.
